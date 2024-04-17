Prudential Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (PFH) Price Target Increased by 6.99% to 20.44

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security (NYSE:PFH) has been revised to 20.44 / share. This is an increase of 6.99% from the prior estimate of 19.10 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.54 to a high of 23.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.43% from the latest reported closing price of 19.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. - Preferred Security. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFH is 0.17%, a decrease of 5.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.33% to 3,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,833K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares, representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 1.90% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 888K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 917K shares, representing a decrease of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 2.17% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 420K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 5.29% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 247K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 3.93% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 100K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing a decrease of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 19.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.