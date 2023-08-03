Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.9 5.950% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2062 (PRH) Price Target Decreased by 13.73% to 25.56

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.9 5.950% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2062 (NYSE:PRH) has been revised to 25.56 / share. This is an decrease of 13.73% from the prior estimate of 29.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.76 to a high of 33.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.14% from the latest reported closing price of 25.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.9 5.950% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2062. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRH is 0.20%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.48% to 3,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 898K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 905K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 3.63% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 767K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing a decrease of 31.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 12.64% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 566K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 7.92% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 410K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 742K shares, representing a decrease of 81.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 35.49% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 238K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRH by 13.60% over the last quarter.

