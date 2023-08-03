Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 (PRS) Price Target Decreased by 16.78% to 24.37

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 (NYSE:PRS) has been revised to 24.37 / share. This is an decrease of 16.78% from the prior estimate of 29.28 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.88 to a high of 32.13 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.14% from the latest reported closing price of 24.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial, Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRS is 0.34%, a decrease of 6.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 4,009K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,690K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,698K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 1.46% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,037K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 996K shares, representing an increase of 4.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 10.04% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 466K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 17.01% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 340K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 352K shares, representing a decrease of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Crossmark Global Holdings holds 274K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 271K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRS by 51,921.67% over the last quarter.

Prudential Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prudential Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, PGIM, International Insurance, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others. The U.S. Individual Solutions segment consists of individual annuities and individual life products. The U.S. Workplace Solutions segment comprises of the retirement and group insurance divisions. The PGIM segment provides a broad array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private and sub-advisory clients (including mutual funds), insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities and the Company’s general account. The International Insurances segment manufactures and distributes individual life insurance, retirement, and related products to the mass affluent and affluent markets in Japan, Korea, and other foreign countries through its Life Planner operations. The Closed Block segment includes certain in force participating insurance and annuity products and corresponding assets that are used for the payment of benefits, expenses and policyholders' dividends related to these products. The Corporate and Other Operations segment include corporate item or businesses that have been or will be divested. The company was founded by John Fairfield Dryden in 1875 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

