Prudential Financial Inc. - 4.125% NT REDEEM 01 (PFH) Price Target Decreased by 14.65% to 20.07

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial Inc. - 4.125% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:PFH) has been revised to 20.07 / share. This is an decrease of 14.65% from the prior estimate of 23.52 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.73 to a high of 26.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.14% from the latest reported closing price of 20.10 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial Inc. - 4.125% NT REDEEM 01. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFH is 0.19%, an increase of 29.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 3,488K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 9.96% over the last quarter.
PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 912K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 20.14% over the last quarter.
PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 20.35% over the last quarter.
PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 305K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 4.59% over the last quarter.
GIOAX - Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund A-Class holds 202K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing a decrease of 220.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 69.10% over the last quarter.
Additional reading:
- Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Quarterly Financial Supplement Second Quarter 2023 Reference is made to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (PFI) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for general information and consolidated financial informa
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT
- Prudential Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
- Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) Quarterly Financial Supplement First Quarter 2023 Reference is made to Prudential Financial, Inc.'s (PFI) filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for general information and consolidated financial informat
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.