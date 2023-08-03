Prudential Financial Inc. - 4.125% NT REDEEM 01 (PFH) Price Target Decreased by 14.65% to 20.07

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial Inc. - 4.125% NT REDEEM 01 (NYSE:PFH) has been revised to 20.07 / share. This is an decrease of 14.65% from the prior estimate of 23.52 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.73 to a high of 26.47 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.14% from the latest reported closing price of 20.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial Inc. - 4.125% NT REDEEM 01. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFH is 0.19%, an increase of 29.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 3,488K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 9.96% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 912K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 821K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 20.14% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 413K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 372K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 20.35% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 305K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 4.59% over the last quarter.

GIOAX - Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund A-Class holds 202K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares, representing a decrease of 220.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFH by 69.10% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.