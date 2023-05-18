Prudential Financial (BER:PLL) Price Target Decreased by 13.14% to 85.47

The average one-year price target for Prudential Financial (BER:PLL) has been revised to 85.47 / share. This is an decrease of 13.14% from the prior estimate of 98.40 dated March 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 62.90 to a high of 103.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.44% from the latest reported closing price of 71.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prudential Financial. This is a decrease of 72 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLL is 0.23%, a decrease of 11.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 218,359K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,179K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,095K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 7.88% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,507K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,433K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,614K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,503K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 22.01% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 6,190K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,545K shares, representing an increase of 10.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 4,268K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLL by 70.45% over the last quarter.

