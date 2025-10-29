Prudential Financial Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial (PRU) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.431 billion, or $4.01 per share. This compares with $448 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.521 billion or $4.26 per share for the period.

Prudential Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.431 Bln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.01 vs. $1.24 last year.

