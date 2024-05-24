News & Insights

Prudential Executives Invest in Company Shares

May 24, 2024 — 05:54 am EDT

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Top executives at Prudential PLC have recently acquired shares through the company’s Asia All Employee Share Purchase Plan, as indicated by initial notifications. The transactions, executed on the London Stock Exchange, involved the buying of ordinary shares at a price of GBP7.928351 each. These purchases highlight the ongoing investment by Prudential’s management in the firm’s future.

