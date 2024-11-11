News & Insights

Prudential Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital

November 11, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 1,486,757 of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total shares in issue to 2,679,599,890. This transaction aligns with the authority given by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure. The buyback was conducted under the London Stock Exchange rules and the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy-backs.

