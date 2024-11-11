Prudential Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 1,486,757 of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, with plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total shares in issue to 2,679,599,890. This transaction aligns with the authority given by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, aimed at optimizing the company’s capital structure. The buyback was conducted under the London Stock Exchange rules and the Hong Kong Code on Share Buy-backs.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.