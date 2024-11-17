Prudential Executes Share Buy-Back to Enhance Value

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Prudential plc has announced the purchase of over 1.5 million of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, a move aimed at boosting shareholder value. The shares were bought at prices ranging between GBP 6.2820 and GBP 6.4700 and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to approximately 2.67 billion. This transaction, facilitated by Goldman Sachs International, is part of a strategic buy-back program authorized at their 2024 Annual General Meeting.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.