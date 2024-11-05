Prudential Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased nearly 989,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from GBP 6.4620 to GBP 6.5580. This move, conducted through Goldman Sachs International, is part of a buyback strategy approved by shareholders, aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this transaction, Prudential’s total shares in issue stand at approximately 2.68 billion.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.