Prudential Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 07:42 pm EST

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased nearly 989,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from GBP 6.4620 to GBP 6.5580. This move, conducted through Goldman Sachs International, is part of a buyback strategy approved by shareholders, aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Following this transaction, Prudential’s total shares in issue stand at approximately 2.68 billion.

