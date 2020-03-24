US Markets

Prudential considers other options besides minority IPO for U.S. business

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Prudential said on Tuesday it was actively evaluating other options in relation to its U.S. business Jackson along with preparations for a minority public offering, due to continued market turmoil on the coronavirus outbreak.

March 24 (Reuters) - Prudential PRU.L said on Tuesday it was actively evaluating other options in relation to its U.S. business Jackson along with preparations for a minority public offering, due to continued market turmoil on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our business continues to be financially resilient," Prudential said in a statement as businesses and organisations globally suffer disruptions as governments move to stymie the spread of coronavirus.

Prudential, Britain's largest insurer, had announced plans earlier this month to float a minority stake in Jackson amid demands from rebel investor Third Point for a full break-up.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6182 2698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular