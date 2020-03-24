Prudential considers other options besides minority IPO for U.S. business

March 24 (Reuters) - Prudential PRU.L said on Tuesday it was actively evaluating other options in relation to its U.S. business Jackson along with preparations for a minority public offering, due to continued market turmoil on the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our business continues to be financially resilient," Prudential said in a statement as businesses and organisations globally suffer disruptions as governments move to stymie the spread of coronavirus.

Prudential, Britain's largest insurer, had announced plans earlier this month to float a minority stake in Jackson amid demands from rebel investor Third Point for a full break-up.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

