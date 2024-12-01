News & Insights

Prudential Conducts Share Buyback on London Exchange

December 01, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc announced the repurchase of 420,330 of its ordinary shares through Merrill Lynch International, with prices ranging from GBP 6.3220 to GBP 6.5080 per share. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, is part of a broader strategy authorized at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting. Following this buyback, Prudential will have approximately 2.67 billion shares in issue, affecting the total number of voting rights available.

