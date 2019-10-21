Prudential Completes Demerger Of M&G Plc - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Prudential plc (PRU.L, PUK) announced that it has completed the demerger of M&G plc. Shareholders have retained their shares in Prudential and have also received shares in M&G.

Prudential specified that the M&G shares have been admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Prudential announced its intention on March 14, 2018 to demerge M&G, resulting in two separately listed companies.

Paul Manduca, Chairman of Prudential, said: "The Board believes the demerger will help Prudential and M&G to become more closely aligned to the interests of their customers and shareholders."

Mike Wells, Group Chief Executive of Prudential, said: "Prudential is now an Asia-led portfolio of businesses, focused on structural growth markets".

