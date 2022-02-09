Prudential CEO Wells to retire, successor to be based in Asia

Adds details, context

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Insurer Prudential Plc PRU.L said on Thursday that its Chief Executive Officer Mike Wells would retire at the end of March this year, and his replacement will be based in Asia instead of London.

Over his seven-year tenure, Wells has pivoted the focus of Prudential to Asia by overseeing two strategic demergers.

Mark FitzPatrick, currently the chief financial officer, will become the interim CEO of the company. He has asked the board not to consider him for the permanent CEO role, Prudential said.

The insurer is conducting a search internally and externally for Wells' successor, according to a company statement.

Prudential now only focuses on Asia and Africa markets after it completed offloading holdings in its U.S. business Jackson in September last year, following spin-offs of its U.K. and European business, M&G MNG.L, in 2019.

About 67% of Prudential's adjusted operating profit in 2020 derived from Asia, which rose by 13% propping up its overall 4% profit growth.

James Turner, the company's chief risk and compliance officer will become the CFO succeeding FitzPatrick, while Avnish Kalra, chief risk officer for Prudential's Asian and African businesses, will succeed Turner.

The new CFO will be based in Asia as well, the company said.

In Asia, the insurer entered talks in 2020 that could lead to it taking full control of its 50:50 joint venture with China's CITIC 0267.HK as part of its strategy to sharpen focus on the region.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru and Selena Li in Hong Kong; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arundhati.Dutta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.