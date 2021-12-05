Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.07

The board of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 21st of December, with investors receiving US$0.07 per share. This means the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Prudential Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Prudential Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGM:PBIP Historic Dividend December 5th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was US$0.21, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.28. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.8% over that duration. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see Prudential Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 28% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Prudential Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Prudential Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Prudential Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

