Prudential Appoints Shriti Vadera As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Prudential Plc (PRU.L, PUK) says that Shriti Vadera will succeed Paul Manduca as Chairman on January 1, 2021.

Further to the announcement on January 30, 2020, the Board confirmed that Vadera will succeed Manduca as Chair of Prudential's Board and as Chair of its Nomination & Governance Committee with effect from January 1, 2021.

Manduca will step down from the Board with effect from December 31, 2020, having served as a Non-Executive Director since 2010 and as Chairman since 2012.

