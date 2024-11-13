Prudential Announces Significant Share Repurchase Move

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased over 2.38 million of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of GBP 6.0031 per share. This move, conducted through Goldman Sachs International, is part of the company’s authorized share buyback program and will result in the cancellation of the acquired shares. Following this transaction, Prudential’s total number of shares in issue stands at approximately 2.67 billion.

