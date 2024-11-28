Prudential Announces Significant Share Buyback

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a buyback of 679,300 of its ordinary shares, executed through Merrill Lynch International on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBP 6.5131 and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2.67 billion. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

