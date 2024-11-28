News & Insights

Prudential Announces Significant Share Buyback

November 28, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a buyback of 679,300 of its ordinary shares, executed through Merrill Lynch International on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBP 6.5131 and will be cancelled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 2.67 billion. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

