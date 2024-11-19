Prudential Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a reduction in its issued shares following a share repurchase and cancellation. The company repurchased and canceled over 2.2 million shares, leading to a minor decrease in the total number of issued shares as of November 18, 2024. This move reflects Prudential’s strategic approach to managing its equity and enhancing shareholder value.

