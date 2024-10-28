News & Insights

Prudential Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

October 28, 2024 — 05:47 am EDT

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced a minor reduction in its issued shares following a repurchase and cancellation of over 692,000 shares, valued at GBP 6.5623 each. This adjustment slightly decreases the total number of shares to approximately 2.69 billion. Such strategic share buybacks can influence stock value and shareholder returns, making this move noteworthy for investors.

