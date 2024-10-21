Prudential Announces Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 600,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from GBP 6.5640 to GBP 6.7120, and an average price of GBP 6.6159. These shares will be canceled, leaving the company with over 2.69 billion shares in issue. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

