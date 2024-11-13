News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Announces Share Options for Non-Employees

November 13, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has clarified an earlier announcement about its International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees, correcting the number of share options granted. A total of 511,813 options have been granted to non-employee individuals closely associated with the company, such as insurance agents, at an exercise price of HKD 53.40 per share. These options are part of Prudential’s strategy to align long-term interests and motivate contributors to the company’s growth.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.