Prudential Announces Share Options for Non-Employees

Prudential plc has clarified an earlier announcement about its International Savings-Related Share Option Scheme for Non-Employees, correcting the number of share options granted. A total of 511,813 options have been granted to non-employee individuals closely associated with the company, such as insurance agents, at an exercise price of HKD 53.40 per share. These options are part of Prudential’s strategy to align long-term interests and motivate contributors to the company’s growth.

