News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Announces Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

October 22, 2024 — 08:41 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 550,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the average price per share being £6.5633. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, as approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to approximately 2.69 billion.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.