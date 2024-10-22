Prudential Announces Share Buyback on London Stock Exchange

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 550,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, with the average price per share being £6.5633. This transaction is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital, as approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the total number of shares in issue to approximately 2.69 billion.

