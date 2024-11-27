Prudential Announces Share Buyback on London Exchange

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 584,647 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of GBP 6.4697 per share. This move is part of a buyback strategy authorized by shareholders to enhance share value. The purchased shares are set to be cancelled, impacting the total voting rights and shares in issue.

