Prudential Announces Share Buyback on London Exchange

Prudential plc has announced the purchase of 500,000 of its own shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange, as per the authority granted by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The purchase, aimed at share cancellation, was conducted at an average price of GBP 6.7417 per share, reducing the total voting shares to 2,682,686,647. This move is part of Prudential’s strategy to manage its equity structure and possibly enhance shareholder value.

