Prudential Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 1,000,000 of its ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International at an average price of GBP 6.6677, as part of its strategy to manage its share capital. The company plans to cancel these shares, resulting in 2,683,186,647 shares remaining in issue. This transaction may affect shareholders’ voting rights calculations under the FCA’s rules.

