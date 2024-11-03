Prudential Announces Share Buyback and Cancellation

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has repurchased 455,054 of its ordinary shares at an average price of GBP 6.4464 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move, facilitated by Goldman Sachs International, follows shareholder approval at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will adjust its total voting rights to 2,686,055,485.

