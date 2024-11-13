News & Insights

Stocks

Prudential Announces Share Acquisition by Executive

November 13, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has disclosed that its Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Avnish Kalra, has acquired shares through the company’s All Employee Share Purchase Plan. The transaction, involving 60 shares at a price of GBP 6.488695 each, was conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights strategic financial activities within Prudential, drawing interest from investors keen on the company’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:PRU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PUKPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.