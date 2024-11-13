Prudential Announces Share Acquisition by Executive

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has disclosed that its Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Avnish Kalra, has acquired shares through the company’s All Employee Share Purchase Plan. The transaction, involving 60 shares at a price of GBP 6.488695 each, was conducted on the London Stock Exchange. This move highlights strategic financial activities within Prudential, drawing interest from investors keen on the company’s stock performance.

