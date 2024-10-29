Prudential Announces Key Managerial Transactions

Prudential (GB:PRU) has released an update.

Prudential plc has announced the public disclosure of transactions involving its managerial personnel and associated individuals. This disclosure is part of its regulatory obligations across the stock exchanges where it is listed, including Hong Kong and Singapore. The company’s board includes a diverse group of directors led by Chair Shriti Vadera and CEO Anil Wadhwani.

