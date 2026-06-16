PRU Stock Trades at Discount to Industry at 7.64X: Time to Hold?

Prudential Financial Inc. PRU shares are trading at a discount compared to the Zacks Multi-line Insurance industry. Its shares are currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 7.64X, which is lower than the industry average of 8.99X, the Finance sector’s 16.18X and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite’s 21.41X. The insurer has a Value Score of A.



The insurer has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 2.1 million. The insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missing in one, with an average of 9.32%.



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Shares of Assurant, Inc. AIZ and CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average, while Enact Holdings, Inc. ACT shares are trading at a discount.

PRU Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Averages

Shares of Prudential Financial closed at $108.69 on June 15 and are trading above the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) of $100.62 and $104.14, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.



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Growth Projections for PRU Encouraging

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Prudential Financial’s 2026 revenues is pegged at $58.50 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 1.4%.



The consensus estimate for 2027 EPS and revenues indicates an increase of 6% and 1.6%, respectively, from the corresponding 2026 estimates.

PRU is An Outperformer

Shares of this multi-line insurer have gained 5.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 3.7%.



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Key Points to Note

Prudential Financial is witnessing huge demand for retirement benefit products for baby boomers, which is expected to continue. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that nearly 25% of the population will be 65 years or older by 2050. PRU’s vast distribution network, compelling product portfolio and superior brand image will give it a competitive edge. The company intends to be a global leader in expanding its access to investment, insurance and retirement security.



It undertakes several strategic initiatives, which position it well for long-term growth. It continues to invest in the long-term sustainable growth of the business through programmatic acquisitions and partnerships in emerging markets to build scale and complement businesses in support of long-term growth.



Prudential Financial has a strong international presence that gives it more organic growth opportunities than its peers. Expanding its international business is vital for long-term growth. PRU has a strong footprint in Japan, which offers attractive opportunities to capitalize on protection products and retirement needs and has historically generated ROE in the 20% range. Its business in Brazil has gained sufficient scale and should become an important contributor to earnings growth in the international division over the next few years. It has also expanded in Malaysia, which is an attractive market with low life insurance penetration, a well-developed regulatory environment and long-term growth potential.



PRU has been increasing its dividend for the past 16 years. The company continues to balance investments for the growth of businesses, along with returning capital to shareholders.

Conclusion

Prudential Financial continues to benefit from its solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in the Group Insurance business and international operations. A high-performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth.



Prudential Financial’s exposure to products like annuities and universal life, which guarantee minimum return, will strain its capital. Its results have been suffering due to additional reserve accretion required when low interest rates increase the value of these liabilities. The company expects individual annuities sales to continue to be lower in the near term due to the repricing and repositioning of products. Lower sales reflect its pivot to less market-sensitive products.



PRU has a VGM Score of B. Stocks with a favorable VGM Score are those with the most attractive value, best growth and most promising momentum compared with peers.



Solid growth projections and attractive valuations should continue to benefit Prudential Financial over the long term. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enact Holdings, Inc. (ACT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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