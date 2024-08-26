PRU Named A Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Prudential Financial Inc is a member of both the iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA), making up 0.79% of the underlying holdings of the fund, as well as the iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund ETF (DSI), where PRU makes up 0.16% of the underlying holdings of the fund.
The annualized dividend paid by Prudential Financial Inc is $5.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/20/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for PRU, which the DividendRank report stressed as being of key importance. Indeed, studying a company's past dividend history can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue.
PRU operates in the Life & Health Insurance sector, among companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), and Elevance Health Inc (ELV).
Top 25 Socially Responsible Dividend Stocks — Income To Feel Good About »
Also see: TYP Split History
ELAN market cap history
PQUE Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.