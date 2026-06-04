PRU Expands Retirement Market Presence With Fixed Indexed Annuity

Prudential Financial, Inc. PRU is expanding its presence in the growing retirement market with the launch of Elevate. This new suite of fixed indexed annuities is aimed at strengthening Prudential's presence in the Independent Marketing Organization (“IMO”) distribution channel. The move reflects the company's strategy to broaden its retail annuity distribution network and strengthen relationships with financial professionals serving retirement investors.

Building on the success of existing Prudential fixed indexed annuities, the new offerings, Elevate Accumulator Fixed Indexed Annuity and Elevate Income Fixed Indexed Annuity, are designed to help customers grow and protect retirement savings while providing access to lifetime income solutions. By tailoring the products to the IMO channel, PRU aims to better address the evolving needs of independent advisors and their clients.

The launch expands Prudential's reach within the individual retirement marketplace, a segment benefiting from growing demand for retirement income and wealth preservation solutions amid market volatility and increasing longevity concerns. The Elevate suite broadens Prudential's distribution network by expanding access to independent advisors. It can support higher annuity sales, strengthen assets under management and generate recurring fee-based revenues over time.

As retirement planning remains a key financial priority for ageing populations, PRU's continued investment in retirement-focused products and distribution channels positions the company to capitalize on long-term demographic and industry trends while supporting future growth.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Other companies like Equitable Holdings, Inc. EQH and Allianz SE ALIZY are also expanding their retirement and annuity businesses to capture growing demand for retirement income solutions.

EQH announced a transformational merger with Corebridge Financial, Inc., creating a leading retirement, life and wealth management platform with more than 12 million customers and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management and administration. The deal is expected to strengthen distribution capabilities and expand the combined company's retirement market presence.

Allianz has been aggressively expanding its retirement product lineup in 2026. In April, Allianz Life launched two new accumulation-focused fixed index annuities (FIAs) designed to help clients grow retirement assets while protecting against market volatility. The products broaden Allianz's retirement solutions portfolio and target investors seeking protected accumulation.

PRU’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of PRU have decreased 2.8% compared with the industry’s decline of 3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, PRU trades at a price-to-book ratio of 1.09X, lower than the industry average of 2.46X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimates for 2026 and 2027 earnings moved 2.2% north and 0.5% south, respectively, in the last 30 days.



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The consensus estimates for PRU’s 2026 and 2027 revenues indicate a year-over-year increase.

The consensus estimate for EPS is currently pegged at $13.75 for 2026, indicating a 4.7% year-over-year decrease.

PRU currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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