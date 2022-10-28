PRU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Prudential Financial Inc (Symbol: PRU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $103.95, changing hands as high as $104.80 per share. Prudential Financial Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRU's low point in its 52 week range is $85.46 per share, with $124.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $104.85. The PRU DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

