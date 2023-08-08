PRTA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prothena Corp plc (Symbol: PRTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.74, changing hands as low as $59.29 per share. Prothena Corp plc shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRTA's low point in its 52 week range is $25.02 per share, with $79.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.02.

