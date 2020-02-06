PRSP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Perspecta Inc (Symbol: PRSP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.09, changing hands as low as $23.89 per share. Perspecta Inc shares are currently trading down about 16.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRSP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRSP's low point in its 52 week range is $19.60 per share, with $29.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.40.

