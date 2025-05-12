$PRSO Earnings Results: $PRSO Reports Quarterly Earnings

$PRSO ($PRSO) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.16 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $3,870,000, missing estimates of $3,881,436 by $-11,436.
$PRSO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $PRSO stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 21,497 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,936
- UBS GROUP AG added 13,831 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,043
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,627 shares (+19.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,207
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 1,675 shares (-48.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,942
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 1,287 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,492
- CITIGROUP INC removed 353 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240
- SBI SECURITIES CO., LTD. added 288 shares (+276.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $196
