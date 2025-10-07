Markets

PRS REIT Reports Lower Profit Despite Higher Revenue In FY2025

October 07, 2025 — 11:28 am EDT

(RTTNews) - PRS REIT plc (PRSR.L), Tuesday reported the financial results for the full Fiscal year of 2025.

Revenue was 66.5 million pounds, up 14 percent from 58.2 million pounds in 2024, with net rental income rising 13 percent to 53.3 million pounds.

Operating profit fell 13 percent to 97.4 million pounds, and net income declined 18 percent to 77.0 million pounds from 93.7 million pounds.

PRSR.L is currently trading at 111.99 GBP, down 0.01 GBP or 0.01 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

