PRS REIT Plc Explores Strategic Options, Including Sale

PRS REIT Plc, a major player in the UK build-to-rent sector, is launching a strategic review to explore various options, including a potential sale, to enhance shareholder value. The company boasts a significant portfolio of 5,425 homes with strong occupancy and rent collection rates, amid a backdrop of growing demand for family rental homes. The formal sale process will allow interested parties to engage confidentially, though no specific offers have been made yet.

