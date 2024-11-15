News & Insights

PRS REIT Announces Leadership Change Amidst Expansion

PRS REIT Plc (GB:PRSR) has released an update.

The PRS REIT plc, a leading real estate investment trust specializing in single-family rental homes, announced the resignation of Karima Fahmy from her role as a non-executive director at Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited following its acquisition by Starlight Bidco Limited. The company continues to focus on its substantial portfolio of high-quality rental homes across the UK, aiming to deliver strong returns for its investors.

