Proxy Advisory Firms Recommend FOR Proposed Combination With Flutter

(RTTNews) - The Stars Group Inc. (TSG, TSGI.TO) announced Wednesday that two independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. and Glass Lewis & Co., have each recommended that shareholders vote FOR the proposed all-share combination with Flutter Entertainment plc by way of a plan of arrangement at the upcoming special meeting of The Stars Group shareholders on April 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

The Stars Group also announced today that the meeting will now be held in a virtual only format, whereby shareholders may attend and participate in the Meeting via live audio webcast.

The Meeting was previously scheduled to be held at the Hotel Fairmont Royal York, located at 100 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 1E3 in the Confederation 3 room, as well as via a live audio webcast online.

