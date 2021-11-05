Proxy advisory firm supports Shinsei Bank's poison pill defence

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co on Friday recommended shareholders of Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T vote for the lender's plan to implement a poison pill defence against SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T.

Shinsei opposed SBI's $1.1 billion takeover bid last month, saying it was not clear what specifically SBI would do to increase its corporate value.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.