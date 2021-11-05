Proxy advisory firm supports Shinsei Bank's poison pill defence

Contributor
Sakura Murakami Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co on Friday recommended shareholders of Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd vote for the lender's plan to implement a poison pill defence against SBI Holdings Inc.

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co on Friday recommended shareholders of Japan's Shinsei Bank Ltd 8303.T vote for the lender's plan to implement a poison pill defence against SBI Holdings Inc 8473.T.

Shinsei opposed SBI's $1.1 billion takeover bid last month, saying it was not clear what specifically SBI would do to increase its corporate value.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Sakura.Murakami@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters