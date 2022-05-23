Proxy advisor urges Exxon shareholders to vote to oust CEO
By Sabrina Valle
HOUSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - British proxy advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Monday urged Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shareholders to vote against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods at Wednesday's annual general meeting.
PIRC, a proxy firm that makes recommendations to shareholders, also suggested a no vote on re-electing Alexander Karsner, one of the directors put up by activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 last year.
It also urged shareholders to vote against the company's executive compensation plan at the Wednesday meeting.
Exxon’s compensation and benefits programs are designed to support the company’s core principles and business strategies and are market competitive for all employees, the company said in a written response.
