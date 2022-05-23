US Markets
XOM

Proxy advisor PIRC urges Exxon shareholders vote against re-election of five directors

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

British proxy advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Monday recommended Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders vote at Wednesday's annual general meeting against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods.

HOUSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - British proxy advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Monday recommended Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shareholders vote at Wednesday's annual general meeting against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XOM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular