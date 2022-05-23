Proxy advisor PIRC urges Exxon shareholders vote against re-election of five directors
British proxy advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Monday recommended Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders vote at Wednesday's annual general meeting against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods.
HOUSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - British proxy advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Monday recommended Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shareholders vote at Wednesday's annual general meeting against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods.
(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)
((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryXOM
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Tesla removed from S&P 500 ESG index on autopilot, discrimination concerns
- Fed could cut rates in 2023, 2024 once inflation under control -Bullard
- US STOCKS-Wall Street ends sharply lower as Target and growth stocks sink
- Powell says Fed to 'keep pushing' rates higher until clear inflation is falling