Proxy advisor PIRC urges Exxon shareholders vote against re-election of five directors

HOUSTON, May 23 (Reuters) - British proxy advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants Limited (PIRC) on Monday recommended Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N shareholders vote at Wednesday's annual general meeting against the re-election of five directors, including Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese)

((sabrina.valle@tr.com; Twitter: @sabrinavalle;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.