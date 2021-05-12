Proxy advisor PIRC recommends activist nominees in Exxon boardroom battle
Governance advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants on Wednesday recommended Exxon Mobil shareholders vote in favor of four hedge fund nominees in a bitter proxy fight seeking to overhaul the oil giant's board.
May 12 (Reuters) - Governance advisor Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (PIRC) on Wednesday recommended Exxon Mobil XOM.N shareholders vote in favor of four hedge fund nominees in a bitter proxy fight seeking to overhaul the oil giant's board.
Exxon and activist hedge fund Engine No. 1 are battling over board seats and Exxon's strategy to meet demands for lower-carbon energy. The fund has nominated four board candidates and criticized existing directors for a lack of "credible plan" as energy markets shift to cleaner fuels.
PIRC recommended voting in favor of the four activist fund nominees - Gregory Goff, Anders Runevad, Kaisa Hietala and Alexander Karsner - and against Exxon board members including Chief Executive Darren Woods.
PIRC also recommended that shareholders vote to split the combined CEO-board chairman roles at the largest U.S. oil company.
