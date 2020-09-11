Energy
Proxy advisor ISS says recommends Chevron deal to Noble Energy shareholders

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that shareholders of Noble Energy Inc vote in favor of the energy producer's proposed acquisition by Chevron Corp, the proxy advisory firm said in a statement on Friday.

The supermajor is aiming to purchase Noble Energy for around $5 billion in stock. When the transaction was announced July 20, it marked the first big energy deal since the coronavirus pandemic crushed global fuel demand and sent crude prices to historic lows.

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

