Proxy advisor ISS says recommends Chevron deal to Noble Energy shareholders

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that shareholders of Noble Energy Inc NBL.O vote in favor of the energy producer's proposed acquisition by Chevron Corp CVX.N, the proxy advisory firm said in a statement on Friday.

The supermajor is aiming to purchase Noble Energy for around $5 billion in stock. When the transaction was announced July 20, it marked the first big energy deal since the coronavirus pandemic crushed global fuel demand and sent crude prices to historic lows.

(Reporting by David French Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 5211; Reuters Messaging: davidj.french.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.