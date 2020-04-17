US Markets
TGNA

Proxy advisor ISS backs Standard General nominee Brown at Tegna

Contributor
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Published

Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said on Friday that Tegna shareholders should elect one of hedge fund Standard General's director nominees to the broadcast company's board.

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, April 17 (Reuters) - Proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services said on Friday that Tegna TGNA.N shareholders should elect one of hedge fund Standard General's director nominees to the broadcast company's board.

ISS backed dissident nominee Colleen Brown saying that her "direct experience with local stations would appear to be additive to the board." ISS recommended that shareholders not vote for the other three dissident nominees, including Soohyung Kim, the hedge fund's founder who has been pushing the company to consider selling itself.

Reuters saw a copy of the ISS report on Friday.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGNA

Latest US Markets Videos

#TradeTalks: Stocks are Higher on Hope of a #COVID19 Treatment and U.S. is Looking to Open Again

Stocks are higher on hope of a #COVID19 treatment and U.S. is looking to open again. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

53 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular