Proxy advisor Glass Lewis calls on Daimler investors to abstain from vote on boards

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis on Thursday recommended Daimler shareholders abstain from this year's vote over the business conduct of the carmaker's executive and non-executive boards, citing ongoing investigations.

Adds details on recommendation change

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - Proxy advisor Glass Lewis on Thursday recommended Daimler shareholders abstain from this year's vote over the business conduct of the carmaker's executive and non-executive boards, citing ongoing investigations.

Glass Lewis reports show that the advisory firm had previously recommended casting a vote of no confidence on both boards but later changed to abstain in an updated version.A Glass Lewis spokeswoman confirmed the change.

Daimler, which is due to hold its annual general meeting on July 8, earlier this year said 2019 earnings were hurt by 4.2 billion euros ($4.72 billion) in charges related to diesel-related probes and legal proceedings over emissions.

($1 = 0.8906 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Editing by Franklin Paul and Chizu Nomiyama)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1311; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More