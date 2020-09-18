Proxy advisor Glass Lewis backs Noble Energy sale to Chevron - memo

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders of Noble Energy Inc NBL.O vote in favor of the energy producer's proposed $5 billion acquisition by Chevron Corp CVX.N, the proxy advisory firm said in a statement on Friday.

However, Glass Lewis said that Noble's shareholders should vote against so-called 'golden parachute' payments to certain Noble Energy executives, which would be triggered by the sale of the company.

(Reporting by David French Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

