Energy
NBL

Proxy advisor Glass Lewis backs Noble Energy sale to Chevron - memo

Contributor
David French Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders of Noble Energy Inc vote in favor of the energy producer's proposed $5 billion acquisition by Chevron Corp, the proxy advisory firm said in a statement on Friday.

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders of Noble Energy Inc NBL.O vote in favor of the energy producer's proposed $5 billion acquisition by Chevron Corp CVX.N, the proxy advisory firm said in a statement on Friday.

However, Glass Lewis said that Noble's shareholders should vote against so-called 'golden parachute' payments to certain Noble Energy executives, which would be triggered by the sale of the company.

(Reporting by David French Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((davidj.french@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 5211; Reuters Messaging: davidj.french.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NBL CVX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Energy Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Energy Complex, Depressed Demand and Lackluster Turnaround Season

    Mizuho Americas Senior Energy Analyst Bob Yawger joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the energy complex, depressed demand and lackluster turnaround season.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Energy

    Explore

    Most Popular