Proxy advisor CGI Glass Lewis recommends vote in favour of Brookfield bid for Origin Energy

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Proxy advisor CGI Glass Lewis has recommended investors vote in favour of Brookfield Corp's BN.TO $10.5 billion bid for Origin Energy ORG.AX.

The firm is the second of its kind this week to back to the takeover offer, following Institutional Shareholder Services' (ISS) recommendation for the bid.

Origin shareholders will vote on the offer on Nov. 23.

