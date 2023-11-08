News & Insights

US Markets
BN

Proxy advisor CGI Glass Lewis recommends vote in favour of Brookfield bid for Origin Energy

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

November 08, 2023 — 06:15 pm EST

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Proxy advisor CGI Glass Lewis has recommended investors vote in favour of Brookfield Corp's BN.TO $10.5 billion bid for Origin Energy ORG.AX.

The firm is the second of its kind this week to back to the takeover offer, following Institutional Shareholder Services' (ISS) recommendation for the bid.

Origin shareholders will vote on the offer on Nov. 23.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.