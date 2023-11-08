News & Insights

Proxy advisor CGI Glass Lewis backs Brookfield bid for Origin Energy

November 08, 2023 — 07:47 pm EST

By Scott Murdoch and Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Proxy advisor CGI Glass Lewis on Thursday recommended Origin Energy ORG.AX shareholders vote in favour of a $10.5 billion bid from a consortium led by Canada's Brookfield BN.TO, despite opposition from the target's largest shareholder.

CGI Glass Lewis on Thursday backed the deal and said there was enough evidence to support an "attractive" transaction that would allow investors to cash out at a premium.

The support, which follows the deal's backing by fellow proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Tuesday, is a boost for Origin and the consortium as they campaign to win over investors large and small ahead of the meeting later this month.

CGI Glass Lewis acknowledged AustralianSuper's concern the deal potentially undervalued Origin's ability to profit from the country's transition to renewable energy, but said it was fair given the uncertainty around how the changes would play out.

